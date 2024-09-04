Police: brakes may have failed on dump truck that crashed into Edmonds home

EDMONDS — Edmonds Police say possible brake failure may have caused a dump truck to crash into a home Wednesday morning.

It happened on 75th Place and North Meadowdale Road.

Police say the truck was fully loaded at the time, and the carport area of the home took the brunt of the damage.

The 43-year-old driver was taken to the hospital.

No one inside the home was hurt, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say power lines are down in the area, impacting about 578 homes.

Snohomish County PUD is responding.

According to the outage map, power is estimated to be restored around 1 p.m. today.









©2024 Cox Media Group