Police asking for public’s help finding shooter who killed woman near Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police have released photos of a man accused of shooting a woman near the Muckleshoot Casino on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened in a driveway leading to the Greentree Apartments.

The alleged shooter is 21-year-old Marketha Mccoy. Police describe him as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short hair.

If you have any information contact the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403 and reference case number 23-06506.

The Auburn Police Department is actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of this individual connected to Wednesday’s shooting at the Greentree Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/qsBsjnfb5k — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) June 30, 2023

