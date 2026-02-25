Police arrest suspects tied to several burglaries in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department says that several suspects accused of participating in several break-ins in the area were arrested.

Police say arrests are in response to a rise in burglaries across the Puget Sound region.

Mukilteo police detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects involved in the break-ins.

Their special operations unit has been working with victims of the robberies to find and arrest any possible suspects.

Police said they also used various technology tool to track down suspects.

Although these arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing.

They ask if you see anything suspicious to call 911 or the department’s non-emergency line.

