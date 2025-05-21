Police arrest suspect after Federal Way robbery spree, could be tied to 4 other robberies

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A suspect was arrested in Federal Way after conducting back-to-back convenience store robberies.

The robberies happened within 30 minutes of each other early Monday morning, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., according to the Federal Way Police Department. The suspect allegedly fired a handgun three times into the air before making off with cash. No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Using surveillance video, officers were able to track down the getaway car. The suspect was arrested at his home, where police recovered a gun and ammunition.

Facing multiple robbery-related charges, the Federal Way Police Department believes the suspect is also connected to at least four additional robberies in a neighboring city.

“Thank our Federal Way officers for their hard work and swift action in apprehending the suspect and keeping our community safe,” the department wrote on social media.

