Police arrest suspect accused of possessing child sex abuse material in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says that their detectives arrested a man who was in possession of Child Sex Abuse Material.

The detectives, part of Washington State’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), located and arrested the suspect during a search warrant operation.

The suspect was found at his home on 57th Ave. S in Tukwila.

ICAC works with other law enforcement agencies to investigate child sexual exploitation and internet crimes against children.

No word on what specific charge the suspect was booked under.

©2026 Cox Media Group