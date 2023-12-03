Police arrest man for killing woman in ‘family disturbance’ in Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma police say they arrested a man for murdering a woman in a “family disturbance” on Sunday.

Officers arrived in the 6200 block of South Cheyenne Street after hearing about the disturbance around 4 a.m.

They found a woman who was lying unconscious and gave her medical treatment before she was taken to a local hospital.

While at the family’s house police developed probable cause for a 55-year-old suspect they say is related to the case.

They found the man in an east-side neighborhood of Tacoma and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Later in the afternoon, the 47-year-old woman died while at the hospital, and the man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Murder.

