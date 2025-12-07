Police arrest man after violently attacking elderly woman in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A 42-year-old man was arrested after violently attacking an elderly woman in Downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The attack happened at around 12:10 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near James Street.

SPD says the suspect was previously convicted of felony assault.

The suspect walked up to the elderly woman and hit her with a long wooden stick-like object from behind.

The stick also had a screw sticking out of it.

He walked away as witnesses ran over to help the victim.

The 75-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious facial injuries.

SPD obtained information on the suspect as he was leaving the area, with help from

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies were able to find the suspect within five minutes.

The deputies took him into custody and later handed him over to SPD.

He was booked into the King County Jail on a first-degree assault charge.

