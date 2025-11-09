Police arrest man after hours-long SWAT standoff in North Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested a 51-year-old man accused of homicide after a long standoff involving their SWAT team.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Aurora Avenue North and North 84th Street after allegedly stabbing a man, according to police.

Police and paramedics tried to give the victim medical aid, but he died at the scene.

Negotiators with the SPD tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he refused.

SWAT was called in to handle the situation.

After five hours of negotiations and several attempts by SWAT using less-lethal options, the man left the home.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail and is facing murder charges.

The investigation was handed over to SPD’s Homicide Unit.

