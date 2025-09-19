Police arrest final two suspects in Renton assault investigation

RENTON, Wash. — The final two suspects from a violent assault earlier this week have been arrested, according to Renton police.

On Monday, 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong noticed a group of eight to 10 boys harassing people.

She apparently said something to the boys to try to get them to stop.

Police say Armstrong went to a nearby establishment and about three hours later, passed through the transit center again and came across the same group of boys.

At that time, there was another verbal exchange.

“She felt unsafe, so she went back to the establishment trying to get help, where she tripped on something and landed on the ground, and that’s when the group jumped on her,” said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Renton Police Department.

There’s a GoFundMe account set up for Armstrong, showing her injuries.

She says the group of boys beat her and stomped on her face, breaking her nose and eye socket.

Armstrong, a transgender woman, told police the boys were lobbing homophobic slurs at her as they were following her back to the establishment.

Officers quickly responded and found two suspects near the transit center wearing the same clothing seen in the witness video of the attack. They arrested two brothers, ages 15 and 17. They are set to face charges on Friday.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the assault. Police say he is scheduled for a first appearance on Friday, where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to support charges and whether he will remain in secure detention.

Later that same day, a 25-year-old suspect reportedly surrendered himself at the police department. Police say a family member recognized the suspect’s photo on the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound website and convinced him to turn himself in. He was booked into jail on investigation of Assault and Hate Crime, and will also face a first appearance on Friday.

©2025 Cox Media Group