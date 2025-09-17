Police: Group of teens made homophobic remarks during Renton assault

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after a woman was viciously beaten by a group of teens.

The victim, 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong, a transgender woman from Renton, told police she was at the Renton Transit Center on Monday and noticed a group of eight to 10 boys harassing people.

She apparently said something to the boys to try and get them to stop.

Police say Armstrong went to a nearby establishment and about three hours later, passed through the transit center again and came across the same group of boys.

At that time, there was another verbal exchange.

“She felt unsafe, so she went back to the establishment trying to get help where she tripped on something and landed on the ground and that’s when the group jumped on her,” said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Renton Police Department.

There’s a GoFundMe account set up for Armstrong, showing her injuries.

She says the group of boys beat her and stomped on her face, breaking her nose and eye socket.

But that’s not all.

“When they were following her back to the establishment, the victim says that they were lobbing homophobic slurs at her,” said Black.

Officers quickly responded and found two suspects near the transit center wearing the same clothing seen in witness video of the attack.

They arrested two brothers, ages 15 and 17.

“They go to Renton High School – they play on the football team there and they told officers that willingly,” said Black.

Police say the brothers were in juvenile court Tuesday. A judge found probable cause for assault, then released them on electronic home detention.

“We’re working with King County prosecutors to try and be able to present a case that supports the strongest charges so they can be held accountable for what happened,” said Black.

Police say they are looking for two other suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

