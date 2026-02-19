Police arrest domestic violence suspect during traffic stop in Kent

Kent, Wash. — Kent Police Department says that officers arrested a domestic violence suspect accused of a violent assault.

Police say that the suspect is accused of beating a woman until she was unconscious in December 2025.

The suspect was also accused of other acts of violence and was believed to have a gun based on information from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been avoiding arrest for domestic assault and harassment.

The suspect was pulled over on Friday evening on 116th Ave. SE near SE 244th St after a Flock Safety notification was sent to Kent Police.

The suspect was arrested, and the car was impounded.

