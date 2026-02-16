Police arrest 2 suspects after chase in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish Police Department says two suspects were arrested following an incident involving multiple police agencies in Snohomish County.

Police were chasing two people who were in a stolen car in the city of Snohomish.

Snohomish Police joined Monroe Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputies, who were also part of the chase.

Police were able to spike the tires of the stolen car and bring it to a stop.

Both suspects were arrested.

Snohomish Police didn’t say what charges the suspects were booked under in jail.

