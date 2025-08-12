Police allege man who attempted to rob casino also stole Jaws of Life from local fire crew

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department (CPD) says they arrested a man who allegedly stole a Jaws of Life hydraulic rescue tool from the Riverside Fire Authority on August 9th.

32-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Barragan allegedly stole the tool from a fire authority vehicle while crews were responding to a call in Washington Park, police say.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the man walking away from the fire vehicle with the Jaws of Life in hand, CPD said in a release.

Police say the extraction tool is valued at around $12,000.

Centralia Police worked with Kent Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and other agencies to find and arrest Gonzalez-Barragan at around 8 p.m. on August 10th.

He is also believed to be the same suspect who allegedly attempted to rob the Little Creek Casino in Mason County on Saturday, August 9.

The Mason County Sheriff says he allegedly walked into the casino’s supervisor station and demanded money, pointing a handgun.

Gonzalez-Barragan is being held in the Lewis County Jail, and CPD says the stolen Jaws of Life have not been located.

