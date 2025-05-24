Local

POLICE: 16-year-old shot in Seattle’s Seward Park, no suspects arrested

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — A teenager was shot in Seattle’s Seward Park on Friday night, with no suspects arrested.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of someone threatening someone else with a gun around 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers heard gunfire, and found a 16-year-old victim down in the park’s amphitheater.

The teenager had been shot in the abdomen. Seattle police carried the teenager 100 yards to Seattle Fire Department crews, who took the teenager to Harborview Medical Center.

SPD confirmed there was only one victim, and no suspects were found.

