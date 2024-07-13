Police: 16-year-old shot dead in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Three young boys were involved in a shooting that left one dead in Auburn late Friday night.

Auburn Police Department officers first responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 Block of A Street Southeast around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and aid crews, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officers, soon after two other juvenile males with gunshot wounds were found and taken to a local hospital to be treated. They have both been released.

At this time, there are no suspects and officers do not believe there is a threat to the community. Anyone with information should contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

©2024 Cox Media Group