Polar Star crew wraps up Antarctic mission, breaking through 12-foot thick ice

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star returned to the United States on Sunday after completing a 138-day deployment to Antarctica to support Operation Deep Freeze 2024.

The mission marked the Polar Star’s 27th journey to the continent, where it played a critical role in resupplying U.S. Antarctic stations as part of the National Science Foundation’s United States Antarctic Program.

The Polar Star and its crew departed Seattle on November 15, 2023, traveling over 27,500 miles through various oceans and seas, including the Bering Sea, the Gulf of Alaska, and the Southern Ocean.

The journey included logistical stops in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and two Australian ports, where the crew hosted U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and other dignitaries.

Upon arrival in Antarctica, the Polar Star broke a 38-mile channel through ice up to 12 feet thick, enabling cargo vessels to deliver essential supplies to McMurdo Station.

Over 51 days, the crew conducted ice escorts that ensured the delivery of nine million gallons of fuel and 80 million pounds of cargo to support scientific research in one of the world’s most remote regions.

On the return trip, the Polar Star avoided a severe bomb cyclone in the Southern Ocean and made stops in New Zealand, Japan, and Alaska.

During a visit to Yokosuka, Japan, the crew participated in professional exchanges with maritime representatives from several countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The successful completion of this mission stands as a testament to the relentless commitment and selflessness exhibited by our crew,” said Capt. Keith Ropella, commanding officer of the Polar Star.

He praised the crew for overcoming challenging conditions and maintaining their dedication to the mission.

The Polar Star is now in Vallejo, California, undergoing phase four of its five-year Service Life Extension Project.

This project includes significant maintenance and system upgrades to extend the cutter’s operational life.

Despite its age, the Polar Star remains the only U.S. asset capable of accessing both polar regions.

