Point Defiance Zoo shares new photos of polar bear twins

By KIRO 7 News Staff

POINT DEFIANCE ZOO AND AQUARIUM, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium recently shared new photos of their rapidly growing polar bear twins Astra and Laerke.

“It’s so much fun watching the playful, 3-year-old polar bear twins grow!” said a spokesperson.

Astra and Laerke love to swim and wrestle with each other. They also enjoy special enrichments and unique treats.

