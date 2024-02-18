Point Defiance Zoo shares new photos of polar bear twins

POINT DEFIANCE ZOO AND AQUARIUM, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium recently shared new photos of their rapidly growing polar bear twins Astra and Laerke.

Astra and Laerke love to swim and wrestle with each other. They also enjoy special enrichments and unique treats.

It’s so much fun watching the playful, 3-year-old polar bear twins grow! 🐻‍❄️🐻‍❄️ Astra and Laerke love to swim in their large saltwater pool, explore their habitat, play and wrestle with each other, and enjoy special enrichments. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fjvCUGzEMj — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) February 18, 2024

