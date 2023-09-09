Point Defiance Zoo gains adorable muskox calf

The muskox family at the Point Defiance Zoo is growing! On Thursday morning Charlotte gave birth to a lovable female calf.

“The fuzzy, day-old calf appears to be nursing and is becoming more steady on her little legs while staying close to mom,” said the zoo.

The zoo said the baby muskox is 20 pounds and is being monitored closely by veterinarians.

“Charlotte is an attentive mother and is taking great care of her newborn. As the adorable calf grows bigger and stronger, she will continue to bond with Charlotte in the muskoxen habitat and behind the scenes,” said the zoo.

To stay updated on the calf go here.

©2023 Cox Media Group