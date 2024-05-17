Point Defiance stabbing suspect found not competent to stand trial

TACOMA, Wash. — On Wednesday a judge found Nicholas Matthew not competent to stand trial and he was ordered to restoration treatment at Western State Hospital. Matthew is accused of attempted murder in the Feb. 10 stabbing at Point Defiance Park.

Just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 10, a woman identified as Jane was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park when she was stabbed. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Matthew was arrested in California in March.

Matthew was charged with First-Degree Attempted Murder in late April.

On Wednesday, the judge found that Matthew was unable to understand the proceedings and unable to assist in his own defense due to mental disease or defect.

According to his mother, he suffers from bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia. She says he also refuses to take his prescribed medication and instead uses marijuana.

Matthew has been ordered to treatment for 90 days, during which the facility is authorized to dispense voluntary medication, meaning Matthew can choose not to take it.

According to court documents, involuntary medication may be addressed in a separate hearing.

