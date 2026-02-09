PNW-dedicated furniture chain closing all locations, going-out-of-business sale underway

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A small furniture chain in the Pacific Northwest is closing its doors after nearly 40 years.

Kasala Modern Home Furnishings is shutting down all three of its locations — Bellevue, Seattle, and Tukwila — after the owners announced they are retiring from the furniture business, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The Tukwila store was officially closed Saturday, while the Bellevue and Seattle showrooms are still open for a going-out-of-business sale. According to Kasala, it intends to sell its remaining $5 million worth of inventory “to the bare walls.” Greg Wolf has been the CEO of Kasala Modern Home Furnishings since 2012.

“With gratitude and heavy hearts, our final sale begins,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you for 39 years of support.”

The company got its start back in 1987 near Pike Place Market. That original location closed last summer.

