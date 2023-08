EATONVILLE, Wash. — Crews worked to contain a fire in Eatonville Friday afternoon.

Graham Fire and Rescue said it helped South Pierce Fire and Rescue with an around 25-acre brush fire. Crews were able to eventually contain the fire.

Graham Fire also reminded people that fires can spread quickly right now.

“Please remember that fire danger is high. Take extra precaution to avoid any activities or actions that may spark a fire,” said Graham Fire.

