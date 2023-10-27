‘Please, please slow down’: Rollover crash shows danger of icy roads

Near NORTH BEND, Wash. — As temperatures around the state drop, Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers that roads may be icy.

The danger was demonstrated by WSP Trooper Rick Johnson’s post on the social media platform “X.”

Here is one that occurred EB 90 MP 38. Vehicle hot ice and rolled into the median. Driver transported with minor injuries. Please Please slow down and watch for icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/zF1oIz3c1D — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 27, 2023

Johnson said an SUV crashed on eastbound Interstate 90 east of North Bend after it hit a patch of ice, rolled over and came to rest against a guardrail.

Luckily, the driver only had minor injuries.

He asked drivers to “Please Please slow down and watch for icy conditions.”

©2023 Cox Media Group