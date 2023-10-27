Local

‘Please, please slow down’: Rollover crash shows danger of icy roads

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Icy road crash near North Bend (WSP)

Near NORTH BEND, Wash. — As temperatures around the state drop, Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers that roads may be icy.

The danger was demonstrated by WSP Trooper Rick Johnson’s post on the social media platform “X.”

Johnson said an SUV crashed on eastbound Interstate 90 east of North Bend after it hit a patch of ice, rolled over and came to rest against a guardrail.

Luckily, the driver only had minor injuries.

He asked drivers to “Please Please slow down and watch for icy conditions.”

