‘Please continue to pray for us’: Bellingham pastor leads church group stuck in Israel

A Bellingham church pastor is working to lead a church group that is stuck in Israel to safety as the Middle East war continues.

As of Wednesday, October 11, the official death toll in the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war has reached more than 2,300 lives, which includes more than 1,200 deaths in Israel and 1,100 deaths in Gaza.

That figure included at least 22 Americans, according to the State Department.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said the 1,100 deaths included 326 children, amid the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

More than 8,000 people have been wounded amid the war as of Wednesday.

Grant Fishbook, a lead teaching pastor at Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham, according to his Facebook page, shared three video updates in the past couple of days about his group’s status after being stuck in Israel.

In his latest video update on Wednesday, Fishbook said, “Please continue to pray for us. We’re in great spirits. Everyone is doing really well, other than being a little emotionally tired. More than anything. Or a lot emotionally tired, let’s be honest.”

The pastor said the group plans to catch flights out of Jordan, beginning Friday evening, to head back to Seattle.

“As of right now, we’re moving in the right direction,” he said in the video.

Members of the group will leave in waves, he said, after the group was originally planning to take off Wednesday.

“Our flights home on Wednesday were canceled,” he shared in his second video update. “So we’ve been working tirelessly to find other ways home.”

He did not provide details on what caused the change of plans.

In the first video he shared earlier this week, Fishbook explained to loved ones back home that, “We can stay in Jerusalem and stare at our phones or there are some safe places that we can go to and this is where Sam brought us today to rest and to reflect on God’s protection.”

