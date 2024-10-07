Plastic producers face fines for not using enough recycled material in their products

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced fines for 35 plastic producers for failing to use enough recycled plastics.
The 35 companies identified were fined a combination of over $400,000 because the law required them to use between 10% and 15% recycled material.
These are the first penalties levied since the law was signed in 2021.
“Most producers see the value in using recycled content in their products,” said Peter Lyon, Ecology’s solid waste program manager. “We need to continue working together to improve our recycling system and reduce the pollution and contamination that come from producing new plastic.”
Ecology is responsible for making sure businesses comply with the law and registering them.
The fines varied between $39 to $67,196.
“Of the 128 companies that were required to meet recycled content requirements, 93 met or exceeded those benchmarks,” wrote Ecology.
182 producers had low revenue or sold a low weight of plastic which exempted them from the requirement.
The list of producers will only continue to grow as more types of packages are included. By 2036, all packages covered under the law will be required to have a minimum 50% of recycled material.
The following companies were fined:
- Admiral Beverage Corporation – $4,630
- Albertsons Companies – $41,954
- Angelcare USA – $44
- Arcadia Farms, LLC – $1,229
- Arizona Beverages USA – $6,391
- CAB Enterprises, Inc. (Electrolit USA) – $1,895
- Chobani, LLC – $39
- Danone US LLC – $6,285
- Del Monte Foods, Inc. – $243
- good2grow, LLC – $2,953
- Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc. – $15,525
- Herbalife International of America, Inc. – $91
- HP Hood, LLC – $6,681
- Jim Beam Brands Co. / Suntory Global Spirits, Inc. – $4,220
- Johanna Beverage – $63
- Kraft Heinz Foods Company – $3,697
- KSF Acquisition Corp. – $24,582
- Langer Juice Company, Inc. – $11,530
- Lassonde Pappas and Company, Inc. – $5,646
- Milo’s Tea Company, Inc. – $5,644
- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. – $53,568
- Premier Nutrition Company, LLC – $2,341
- Richardson Bottling Company (Mountain Mist) – $1,658
- Sazerac Company, Inc. – $32,758
- Soylent Nutrition, Inc. – $505
- Talking Rain Beverage Company, Inc. – $59,831
- The Clorox Company – $67,196
- The Kroger Co. – $9,021
- Topco Associates, LLC – $2,098
- Trader Joe’s – $2,381
- Tradin Organic – $3,275
- Tree Top, Inc. – $20,333
- Uline, Inc. – $14,991
- Walgreen Co. – $1,206
- Welch Foods, Inc., A Cooperative – $2,050
Companies have 30 days to pay or appeal the fines to Washington’s Pollution Control Hearings Board.
