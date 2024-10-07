Plastic producers face fines for not using enough recycled material in their products

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced fines for 35 plastic producers for failing to use enough recycled plastics.

The 35 companies identified were fined a combination of over $400,000 because the law required them to use between 10% and 15% recycled material.

These are the first penalties levied since the law was signed in 2021.

“Most producers see the value in using recycled content in their products,” said Peter Lyon, Ecology’s solid waste program manager. “We need to continue working together to improve our recycling system and reduce the pollution and contamination that come from producing new plastic.”

Ecology is responsible for making sure businesses comply with the law and registering them.

The fines varied between $39 to $67,196.

“Of the 128 companies that were required to meet recycled content requirements, 93 met or exceeded those benchmarks,” wrote Ecology.

182 producers had low revenue or sold a low weight of plastic which exempted them from the requirement.

The list of producers will only continue to grow as more types of packages are included. By 2036, all packages covered under the law will be required to have a minimum 50% of recycled material.

The following companies were fined:

Admiral Beverage Corporation – $4,630

Albertsons Companies – $41,954

Angelcare USA – $44

Arcadia Farms, LLC – $1,229

Arizona Beverages USA – $6,391

CAB Enterprises, Inc. (Electrolit USA) – $1,895

Chobani, LLC – $39

Danone US LLC – $6,285

Del Monte Foods, Inc. – $243

good2grow, LLC – $2,953

Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc. – $15,525

Herbalife International of America, Inc. – $91

HP Hood, LLC – $6,681

Jim Beam Brands Co. / Suntory Global Spirits, Inc. – $4,220

Johanna Beverage – $63

Kraft Heinz Foods Company – $3,697

KSF Acquisition Corp. – $24,582

Langer Juice Company, Inc. – $11,530

Lassonde Pappas and Company, Inc. – $5,646

Milo’s Tea Company, Inc. – $5,644

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. – $53,568

Premier Nutrition Company, LLC – $2,341

Richardson Bottling Company (Mountain Mist) – $1,658

Sazerac Company, Inc. – $32,758

Soylent Nutrition, Inc. – $505

Talking Rain Beverage Company, Inc. – $59,831

The Clorox Company – $67,196

The Kroger Co. – $9,021

Topco Associates, LLC – $2,098

Trader Joe’s – $2,381

Tradin Organic – $3,275

Tree Top, Inc. – $20,333

Uline, Inc. – $14,991

Walgreen Co. – $1,206

Welch Foods, Inc., A Cooperative – $2,050

Companies have 30 days to pay or appeal the fines to Washington’s Pollution Control Hearings Board.

