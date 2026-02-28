Planning a summer wedding? Weather records reveal ideal window for outdoor events in WA

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Valentine’s Day was earlier this month. Some couples asked the “big question” that day, and now wedding plans are getting underway.

One big wedding ceremony question in this region is: when is the best time to have an outdoor wedding in western Washington?

Reviewing regional weather records that began in the late 1800s, the driest period of time throughout the year runs from July 21 through Aug. 4. Those dates include the days when it has rained the least number of times in well over 100 years.

Summer outlook favors warmer, drier conditions this year

If planning an outdoor wedding this summer, that mid-July to early August time frame is historically the driest and best time of year to do so.

In addition, many others plan annual events outdoors, such as family or high school reunions, key outdoor athletic events, and more. The mid-July to early August period is also the ideal time for such outdoor events.

The latest seasonal weather outlook for this summer reflects good odds for warmer-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation. That weather outlook includes the mid-summer time period.

Hey, the folks who run Seattle’s summer festival, Seafair, must know something!

