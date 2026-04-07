Planned northbound I-5 overnight lane closures delayed near Bellingham

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The closures on northbound I-5 that were to reduce the highway to one lane overnight Tuesday and Wednesday have been delayed.

“All maintenance work scheduled on northbound Interstate 5 between Lakeway Drive and State Route 539/Guide Meridian, detailed below, has been postponed,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “It will be rescheduled to a later date.”

When and where the planned closures were supposed to take place

According to WSDOT, traffic was set to be reduced to one lane for maintenance. The closure would have happened from 9 p.m. Tuesday (April 7) to 5 a.m. Wednesday (April 8), starting north of Iowa Street (milepost 254) and extending to SR 539/Guide Meridian. The closure then would have returned at 9 p.m. Wednesday, lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday (April 9), starting at Lakeway Drive (milepost 253).

When the closures will be rescheduled has not been announced yet, as of this reporting.

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