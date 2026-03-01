Plane crashes into hangar at Harvey Airfield in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Fire District says a small two-engine plane crashed into a hangar at Harvey Airfield on Saturday afternoon.

Officials responded at around 5 p.m., and say the two occupants were able to get out safely and were not injured in the crash.

The crash caused a small gas leak but crews were able to contain it, SCFD says.

A small plane inside the hangar was also damaged.

Initial reports indicate the plane veered sharply off the runway but it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified, SDFD said.

©2026 Cox Media Group