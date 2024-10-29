Plan for overnight closure on WB I-90 off-ramp to SR-18 Tuesday

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Drivers should expect an overnight closure on westbound Interstate 90 in Snoqualmie tomorrow night.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews plan to place temporary barriers and re-stripe the I-90 off-ramp to State Route 18.

The ramp is set to close on Tuesday at 9 p.m., and work will wrap up at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers can exit at Preston/Fall City, exit 22, and loop back around to use the eastbound I-90 off-ramp to SR-18 as a detour.

