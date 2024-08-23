Plan announced to support Seattle school safety and student mental health

SEATTLE — The patience is wearing thin for some Seattle Public School parents as the new school year draws closer. For Jessica Marquardt, she wanted to see the plan to address safety across the district straight from the Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“I’m cautiously optimistic.” she said following the meeting that took place at Rainier Beach High School Thursday Morning.

She questioned Harrell and Jones expressing the frustration she has heard from her daughter’s friends in the wake of the shooting that killed a 17-year-old student outside Garfield High School last June. Her daughter was at the playfield that day and heard the gunshots.

“A lot of feedback from the students was it didn’t feel good, it’s all performative, and it felt reactionary.” Marquardt said to the leaders, “A lot of kids asked where have these people been before today, before we had to lose one of our friends and students.”

Dr. Jones could be heard on the microphone saying, “that’s a fair question,” in response to what Marquardt said. Harrell Thanked her for the feedback saying, “I get that.”

Marquardt says she’s frustrated over access to mental health treatment saying it’s hard for students to get one on one care they need.

Today’s press conference announced a total of $14.55 million in funding to address school safety, $12.55 million from the city. The money begins a three-phase pilot program at 11 schools: Rainier Beach, Franklin, Ingraham, Garfield, and Chief Seath International high schools are part of the pilot as are Aki Kurose, Washington, Denny, Mercer, Robert Eagle, Staff, and Meany Middle Schools.

Mental Health

$5.6 million will fund 42 new mental health counselors at school-based health centers in the district and $2.4 million for telehealth counseling.

“The is not just window dressing for one day or one week or one year, this is a part of a sustainable investment strategy to protect our communities.” Harrell said.

Violence Intervention

$4.25 million will fund organizations to provide case managers for students deemed to be at risk of being involved in gun violence. It will also pay for violence prevention specialists who deescalate conflicts, support students, and get students engaged in programs and services.

“They get young people connected to different services and continue a level of case management to ensure that our young people have the support that they need on day one.” said Ricole Jones, the targeted program director for the southeast network of the Boys & Girls club in Seattle.

Security

$2.3 million will be spent by the district to improve staffing capacity, add security cameras, barriers and fencing around school, and door lock improvements. Seattle Police will patrol around the five high schools at the start of school, during lunch, and when school is dismissed for the day.

“There’ll be regular communication between police and our school leaders. They’ll be protection against violence around our schools and there will be walkthroughs to our schools to ensure emergency preparedness.” said Dr. Jones.

Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr says it won’t be a situation where “we’re coming in with guns blazing. That is the worst possible way to make the school environment safe. We don’t do that. We also agreed that “the most important thing we can do is create trusting relationships.”

