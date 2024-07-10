Plan ahead: Weekend closures along I-405 and I-90 to impact traffic

Motorists should prepare for significant traffic disruptions this weekend as both northbound and southbound lanes of I-405 will be fully closed from SR 900 to Coal Creek Parkway.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and last until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

Crews will be working to implement drainage crossings over the lanes as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and expect congestion and delays.

Multiple signed detour routes will be in place, but additional travel time is recommended.

In addition to the I-405 closure, eastbound I-90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 12, until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, for tunnel maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) encourages drivers to use the available resources on their website to ease travel planning.

These include a real-time travel map, email alerts, and the WSDOT app for up-to-date information.

For more details on the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project, visit the project page.

