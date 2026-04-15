Pirate-themed Bellingham restaurant goes up for sale after 23 years

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A restaurant in downtown Bellingham is officially for sale after 23 years of business.

An online listing from bizbuysell.com shows El Capitan’s is on the market for an asking price of $149,000.

The pirate-themed restaurant is known for its menu full of specialty sausages, hot dogs and beers.

The listing says the sale includes $75,000 in furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and $3,000 in inventory value.

The current lease runs through August 1, 2028, at $5,174 per month, providing operational stability for new ownership.

According to the listing, the current owner is ready to transition to the next chapter after more than two decades of running the restaurant.

The restaurant has a dual-space layout – occupying about 1,600 square feet across two connected spaces. The main restaurant has counter seating and is the primary food service area, adjoining a taproom.

El Capitan’s is located at 1201 Cornwall Avenue. It’s closed on Sunday and Monday, open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

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