Pirate of Mercer Island? Police search for thief on a jet ski

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A pirate may be plundering parts of Mercer Island by jet ski, and police say they are on the lookout for the supposed thief.

Around 3:30 a.m. on September 27, the thief, who arrived by jet ski, was captured on camera boarding an unlocked boat in the 9000 block of North Mercer Way.

Approximately $850 worth of property was taken before the thief hopped back into his jet ski and left.

“This time of year, we begin to see upticks in this type of crime,” Mercer Island Police Commander Jeff Magnan said. “This is true for any of the waterfront communities regionally, as we see theft from the beaches of sailboards, paddleboards, etc.. any items that have been left out, unsecured, from a beautiful summer.”

Mercer Island detectives are investigating the theft and have circulated bulletins to partner agencies.

Anyone with information can email the Mercer Island Police Department at mi-records@mercerisland.gov and reference case number 2024-8696.

©2024 Cox Media Group