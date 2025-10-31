PinPoint Alert: Wet and windy Halloween forecast lasting through Saturday

WASHINGTON — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low: 50

Afternoon High: 59

Rain has begun across the area and it is heaviest near the coast and Strait as the atmospheric river pushes in.

As atmospheric rivers go, this is of moderate intensity — enough to cause some standing water in spots where drains get clogged with leaves and send rivers higher.

For trick-or-treaters, rainproofing costumes is a necessity as the rain will only increase in intensity in most areas through 9 p.m. tonight.

Across the northern waters and the coast, wind gusts over 40mph continue through the evening with a Wind Advisory out for the north coast and north interior through late evening. Elsewhere, expect wind gusts in the 15-25 mph range tonight.

There could be a bit of a break for a short time late Friday evening across areas from near Seattle north before a second weather system moves in with more heavy rain ahead of daybreak Saturday.

This will plague the area for most of Saturday morning before moving into the Cascades by afternoon.

A period of stronger winds with gusts in the 35-45mph range is possible on Saturday morning until very early Saturday afternoon with a compact area of low pressure moving onshore.

This does not look as strong as the winds we saw last Saturday, though there could be some minor impacts. We are also in a better position for wind gusts like this (were they to occur) because the strong winds last weekend removed some leaves and also weaker branches and trees.

However, make sure to keep devices charged in case you lose power Saturday morning. Winds will subside after midday.

Following the end of the heavier rain early Saturday afternoon, a Puget Sound convergence zone will set up for some lingering showers in the central and north Sound.

Also, snow levels which have been above 7,000 feet with the atmospheric river will fall to 3,500 to 4,000 feet late Saturday into Sunday so there could be a few inches of high pass snow.

The rainfall totals through Saturday will be in the 1-2″ range around most of the lowlands except a little heavier at the coast and north. Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches will hit the mountains.

This will spike rivers higher by late Saturday into Sunday. Right now, the Skokomish River in Mason County could hit minor flood stage for the first time this season and the Snoqualmie River at Carnation is presently forecast to hit minor flood stage very briefly Saturday night.

River levels like this have little impact other than force some rural roads in flood plains to be temporarily closed.

Sunday will be drier with a few isolated showers at times and some sunshine. This will be the best time of the weekend to get outside with highs in the 50s.

Very active weather continues next week as we are locked into a stormy weather pattern for at least the first ten days of November.

We will watch for potentially another wet and windy time Tuesday or Wednesday and again late in the week into next weekend though details and timing are still uncertain.

Bottom line: there looks to be no big break in the wet weather anytime soon.

©2025 Cox Media Group