PinPoint Alert: Today and tomorrow for widespread upper-80s and lower-90s

A PinPoint Alert is in effect for western Washington today and tomorrow because of very hot temps. There is a Heat Advisory for most of the area, except the coast and a few places from Island County north into San Juan County. We had temps yesterday in the upper-80s in Seattle and upper-80s to low-90s around Tacoma south.

We’ll warm a couple of degrees today with highs in the upper-80s to mid-90s. Seattle should hit 90°, same with Tacoma and Bremerton. We’ll be in the low to mid-90s around Olympia to Chehalis. Everett will be in the upper-80s along with Bellingham. Even with those hot temps today, we will more than likely not set records today. Most records are just too high for us today.

Tomorrow, cooler ocean air will move into the coast, but should hold off inland. That means our temps inland could warm another couple of degrees or be at least just as hot if the ocean air influences us a little. The record for today and tomorrow in Seattle is 96°, and I’m staying below that both days. Olympia’s record for today is 100°, but tomorrow the record is 96°, and we’ll be right around that.

The cooler ocean air will come inland Tuesday night with widespread low clouds on Wednesday morning. Our highs will drop a ton with temps only in the low to mid-70s with some afternoon sun.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy but still dry; however, rain is coming on Friday with highs in the upper-60s only!

The weekend will be slightly warmer, but we’ll have a few lingering showers early on Saturday with mainly dry afternoon conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Air quality looks good to possibly moderate for most of the area, but we will have reduced air quality around Mason County and the south end of the Hood Canal.

