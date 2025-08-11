PinPoint Alert: Temps in the 90s Tuesday; When to expect a cooldown

Pinpoint Alert Day through Tuesday for another hot day inland

Cooler at the coast tomorrow

Relief from the heat for all by Wednesday

Significant rain chance by Thursday night and Friday with much cooler temperatures

WASHINGTON — SEATTLE FORECAST for Tuesday

Low: 65 | High: 92 (record high for SEA Tuesday is 96)

It is a hot day across the area as temperatures in mid-afternoon are in the 80s to low 90s. The airport near Forks has hit 93 degrees, setting a new record high for that location today. Elsewhere, record breaking temperatures are not likely today.

We will have only slow cooling tonight into the morning of Tuesday and especially in urban locations, it will be difficult to get comfortable tonight without cooling. Morning lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be another very warm to hot day across areas away from the coast, though coastal locations will have much cooler air in place and will only top out in the 60s and 70s Tuesday.

However, around Puget Sound it’ll be another scorcher with temperatures reaching their peak from this heat wave on Tuesday.

Forecast highs for Tuesday are 92° in Seattle, 93° in Tacoma, and 96° in Olympia (would tie record there) and 97° in Chehalis.

Highs across the northern part of the area will be in the 80s. A Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday for most of Western Washington.

Relief will arrive quickly and noticeably on Tuesday night with cooler winds picking up off the Pacific Ocean. We might have some smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire affecting parts of the central and south Sound Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as wind direction switches to the west.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with highs for Seattle in the mid 70s.

Expect more clouds Thursday with some rain chances at the coast later in the day. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s around the Sound.

A weather system brings a very good chance of wetting rain to the area Thursday night through Friday with some showers lingering into Saturday. Forecast models have a quarter to half inch of rain in lowland areas with more than an inch in the mountains. Right now, this looks like a better shot at rain than we had last week with some heavier totals, but we’ll watch trends in forecast models. It will certainly be much cooler with this rain chance with highs only in the 60s Friday in Seattle with temperatures rebounding to only the low 70s on the weekend.

