Pinpoint Alert: Strong wind gusts nearing 60mph could hit region Wednesday

KIRO 7’s meteorologists are calling for a Pinpoint Alert on Wednesday because there’s a chance some areas could see strong wind gusts, upwards of 60 miles per hour.

A strong area of low pressure could move rapidly from south to north, starting mid-to-late morning in the South Sound and by about midday in the Central Sound, pushing north by about 5 pm and ending from there.

Strongest gusts would be around Island County and Whatcom County. Those areas could see gusts above 60 mph. Peak times range from north to south, from about mid-morning around Olympia, to about midday in the Central Sound, to about 5 pm in the Northwest Interior. It could be a vast but powerful storm.

The two computer models that KIRO 7’s team is tracking show vastly different scenarios. The first shows what’s described above: A large south-to-north-moving area of low pressure that will increase strong southerly wind from late-morning Wednesday until the evening with gusts in the 50-60+ mph range. This could knock out power for many ahead of the holiday, which is why KIRO 7 has issued the alert.

The second model, however, shows a different picture. It shows an area of low-pressure losing strength, with max gust over the area hitting between 15 to 25 mph. This would be the ideal scenario between the two.

KIRO 7’s team will be watching this system very closely to determine whether the stronger gusts will become a reality, so you can prepare for potential outages and downed trees.

