PinPoint Alert: Second disruptive storm expected after Tuesday’s historic ‘bomb cyclone’

Western Washington residents should brace for another coastal storm Friday, with strong winds expected in areas already impacted by Tuesday’s historic weather.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are predicted early Friday morning from about 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. for communities near the Cascades, including Enumclaw, Issaquah, Bonney Lake, and Black Diamond.

These areas were among the hardest hit by Tuesday’s storm, and weakened trees or ongoing repairs could face additional strain.

Later Friday, southerly winds will sweep through the region, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph around Puget Sound and isolated gusts over 40 mph.

Coastal areas and communities north and west of Everett may see even stronger winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected during the late morning and afternoon before subsiding Friday night.

Tuesday’s storm, marked by a record-setting low barometric pressure of 943 millibars, has been classified as a “bomb cyclone” after strengthening by 66 millibars in 24 hours—double the rate needed for such a designation.

While Friday’s storm is expected to undergo similar rapid strengthening, it won’t match the intensity of the earlier system.

“This storm isn’t in the same league,” KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer noted, adding that widespread damage is not anticipated.

Still, minor power outages and disruptions are possible, especially in the South Sound and other spots unaffected earlier in the week.

Beyond the wind, Friday’s storm will bring passing rain showers throughout the day.

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s, with highs Friday reaching the 40s to near 60 degrees. Some snow or rain/snow mix could fall in the Cascades Friday night.

The weekend will bring occasional rain and mountain snow, with a potential drying trend early next week.

