PinPoint Alert: Puget Sound temperatures climb towards 90 next week

Puget Sound residents can expect a stretch of classic summer weather, with temperatures climbing into the 80s this weekend and reaching near 90 degrees by midweek.

After starting Friday in the low 80s, temperatures are expected to climb slightly higher on Saturday.

Seattle is forecast to reach 82 degrees, with mid-80s expected in the South Sound.

Bremerton will see 83 degrees, while areas further north, including Snohomish County, should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skagit, Whatcom, and Island counties will stay a bit cooler, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s — but the warmth near the water will still feel pleasant.

A stretch of sunny, dry weather will continue well into next week.

Sunday will be warmer, with a projected high of 85 degrees in Seattle and surrounding areas.

Monday may cool slightly to 80 degrees, but temperatures are forecast to rise again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A PinPoint Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday, when highs could reach 89 degrees or higher in some locations.

The UV index will be very high through the weekend and into early next week.

Residents planning to spend extended time outdoors are urged to wear sunscreen and reapply it at least once every hour.

Clouds may appear briefly in the mornings, but are expected to burn off quickly, leading to clear, sunny afternoons across the region.

The extended forecast shows warm, dry weather continuing through at least Thursday, with a slight cooldown expected next weekend.

