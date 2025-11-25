Pinpoint Alert: Rain, increasing mountain snow could snarl holiday travel

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a calm start this morning, but rain and mountain snow will increase. We do have some fog in the South Sound that is dense, but as the rain increases, the fog will start to decrease. Clouds continue to increase as well, and in a few hours, we’ll all see some rain starting.

Today is a PinPoint Alert Day as temperatures and lower snow levels could cause mountain pass travel issues on Tuesday afternoon and evening. KIRO 7 meteorologists have issued a Pinpoint Alert Day for Tuesday, warning pass travelers about potentially snowy travel through all the Cascades passes later in the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

🌨️ Snow is in the forecast for the Cascade passes starting TUE. Snow may change to freezing rain TUE night with wintry weather continuing into WED morning. Please check the forecast (https://t.co/JZtP9Jg2kJ) & pass conditions (https://t.co/mIyGKTeG45) before departing. #wawx pic.twitter.com/89RbXYtAXX — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 24, 2025

In the lowlands, rain will be consistent for most of the day after about mid-morning Tuesday, with snow levels starting around 2,500′ and then rising up to around 3,500′ by the evening and even higher overnight.

We’ll see around 3-6″ of snow with rain mixing in on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with potentially locally higher amounts, around 4-8″ around Stevens.

There could be some freezing rain over Snoqualmie Pass overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to rise Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though low-level wind may stay easterly and keep the lowest levels at or below freezing, at least early Wednesday. That’s something we’ll watch closely.

Highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll be drier to start on Wednesday, with most of the next system holding off until the evening hours. The next system will produce widespread rain into Thanksgiving Day, decreasing early on to scattered showers. It will be a little breezy as well going into Thanksgiving Day itself, but no damaging winds are expected. That system will bring mainly rain to the mountain passes, too.

Friday is looking drier in the latest computer model guidance with snow levels around 4,000′. This weekend is also going to be dry, so for anyone traveling, that’s really good news!

