PinPoint Alert: One more day of temps in high 80s, low 90s

WASHINGTON — Happy Monday! It is still really warm this morning after record breaking heat yesterday. Seattle officially hit 90°, which breaks the old record of 87°. Most of the area is in the upper-50s and 60s this morning with more heat on the way this afternoon.

The pattern hasn’t changed much, with high pressure still in control. We will feel some cooler air at the coast, but barely inland. In fact, there is a Heat Advisory for a good portion of Western Washington until 10 p.m.

We made today a KIRO 7 PinPoint Alert Day to make sure you are prepared for the heat. We’ll be in the upper-80s and lower-90s from around Seattle south and in the upper-70s to lower-80s around Everett north. Temps at the coast will be in the 60s.

Cooler ocean air will hit the coast and into the Southwest Interior of the state with some low clouds early and then afternoon sun. It will be cooler, but still an above average day in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

The stronger onshore wind will increase into Wednesday, producing widespread low clouds in the morning and then afternoon sun with highs falling back into the low to mid-70s.

The cooldown will continue for the rest of the week, with temps falling back into the upper-60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We do look mainly dry, but some morning drizzle could pop up in the low clouds.

Over Father’s Day weekend we’ll see high temperatures mostly in the 60s, with increasing morning low cloudiness.

Please remember, cold water shock is a serious risk in these early heat waves, with lake water temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s with colder water in rivers, the Salish Sea, Puget Sound, and Pacific beaches. Make sure everyone has a lifejacket, as falling in the cold water could cause immediate difficulty.

-Nick Allard

