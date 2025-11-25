PinPoint Alert: Mountain pass snow continues through the evening

WASHINGTON — As precipitation moved in late this morning and through the afternoon, it has been a soggy day in the lowlands and an increasingly snowy scene in the mountain passes, with a serious crash already closing U.S. 2, east of Stevens Pass for a time, and snow and slush building up on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

Conditions are also continuing to deteriorate on White and Blewett Passes as well.

Snow will be steady with a few heavier bursts through this evening, though as temperatures rise aloft, some cold air trapped at the passes could cause a changeover to light freezing rain late tonight and very early Wednesday morning before conditions dry up.

This could produce a light glaze of ice on some surfaces, and this possibility exists east through Leavenworth, Cle Elum, and Wenatchee.

Use caution and be prepared for sudden condition changes if traveling east this evening and tonight.

By morning, there could still be a few sprinkles or light showers but most of the day Wednesday will be dry. The passes and roads east of the mountains could still be slippery — especially the side roads and ramps.

But overall, travel conditions ought to be improving through the day on Wednesday. Highs in the lowlands will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Some rain will come back late Wednesday night and there will be rain at times on Thanksgiving Day. While snow levels will jump to above 5,000 feet, we might have to deal with some light areas of freezing rain at the passes, especially early Thursday morning.

Typically freezing precipitation is treatable on the main roads, but drivers should still control speeds and watch for patches of glaze and black ice.

After all this active weather, we do get a good break from about late morning on Black Friday through the weekend with mainly dry conditions, though chilly highs in the 40s with lows in the 30s.

