Pinpoint Alert: Increasing rain and winds, isolated thunderstorms expected

PinPoint Alert today with increasing rain and wind along with some isolated t-storms later today. It’s a weak atmospheric river moving in, and it will make for another unsettled afternoon and evening. The morning will be breezy, but not as active. Tomorrow the showers will decrease and we should be mainly dry by tomorrow night. This weekend looks nice.

Happy Friday Eve!

Today will be another PinPoint Alert day with increasing rain, breezy to windy weather, and some isolated thunderstorm potential as well. An area of low pressure remains offshore this morning, pushing some pockets of showers in.

However, this is the calmer part of the day, at least in terms of rain. It is breezy out there now, which will continue and even increase a bit this afternoon. Another wave, this time a weaker atmospheric river, will push in later today and tonight. This afternoon and evening, the rain will be heavier, it will be breezy to windy, and some isolated t-storms are possible.

By late morning, another area of showers with isolated thunderstorms will approach the coast and move inland during the afternoon and early evening of Thursday. While thunderstorms are not expected to be severe near the coast, there will be some gusty winds across the coast and Olympic Peninsula through early afternoon, with wind gusts over 40mph possible. While there are no wind advisories out now for the coast or northern waters for Thursday, that is possible.

In addition, coastal flooding of 2-3 feet above average high-water levels can be expected from late morning through early afternoon at places like Westport. Wave action of 20+ feet near shore will run up on the Pacific beaches, causing some erosion.

Farther inland around Puget Sound, while it’ll be a quieter morning, heavier downpours will move inland during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Heavy rainfall on area roads could cause standing water and brief urban flooding. Also, the heaviest showers will carry wind gusts of 30-40mph. This rain will continue through Thursday evening, only tapering Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Skokomish River in Mason County is in minor flood stage, and that’s expected to continue into Friday before subsiding.

Areawide rainfall will taper on Friday, but not before another 1-2 inches of rain at the coast, 0.50″ to 1″ in the interior lowlands, and 1-3″ in the mountains.

By Friday night, we should be mainly dry, setting us up for a partly to mainly cloudy — and mainly dry — weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The forecast for the Seahawks game Sunday is for temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 at kickoff.

Some rain showers will come our way early next week, but no organized storm systems to look for on the horizon, at least through midweek.

