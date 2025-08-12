PinPoint Alert: Hot weather continues into today

It is another warm morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. The airport near Forks hit 95 degrees Monday, setting a new record high for that location.

We still have a PinPoint Alert for today with very hot weather on the way, and for some, it could be record-setting.

However, coastal locations will have much cooler air in place and will only top out in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday.

Around Puget Sound, it’ll be another scorcher with temperatures reaching their peak from this heat wave on Tuesday.

Forecast highs for Tuesday are 90° in Seattle, 92° in Tacoma, and 95° in Olympia (one degree shy of the record there), and 96° in Chehalis.

Highs across the northern part of the area will be in the 80s. A Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday for most of Western Washington.

Relief will arrive quickly and noticeably on Tuesday night with cooler winds picking up off the Pacific Ocean. We might have some smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire affecting parts of the central and south Sound Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as wind direction switches to the west.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with highs for Seattle in the mid-70s.

Expect more clouds Thursday with some rain chances at the coast later in the day. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s around the Sound.

A weather system brings a very good chance of wetting rain to the area Thursday night through Friday, with some showers lingering into Saturday. Forecast models have a quarter to half inch of rain in lowland areas, with more than an inch in the mountains. Right now, this looks like a better shot at rain than we had last week with some heavier totals, but we’ll watch trends in forecast models. It will certainly be much cooler with this rain chance, with highs only in the 60s Friday in Seattle, and with temperatures rebounding to only the low 70s on the weekend.

©2025 Cox Media Group