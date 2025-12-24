Pinpoint Alert: High Wind Warning today as meteorologists closely track storm

Today is tricky, which is why I made it a PinPoint Alert Day.

There is a potent and fast-moving area of low pressure off the coast of Oregon right now. It’s moving north. Based on its current position, we will see a switch to southerly wind late this morning to about mid-day with the potential for at least 50 mph gusts if not higher.

Most of the computer models are not showing a massive windstorm, but those same computer models aren’t handling the position of the low very well. However, at least one computer model is handling the position of the low very well, and it highlights 50-60 mph wind later this morning (by position of the low, I mean matching its location in real time vs the location on the computer models.)

I’ll lay out what the high-end computer models are showing so you have an idea of what’s possible. We will truly have to watch this area of low-pressure hour by hour to see where it moves, if it keeps its strength, and when the wind shifts.

Even though most data is pointing to a breezy to windy non-impactful day, where the low is right now worries me and could lead to some very impactful wind. More than likely, wind gusts will top out near 50 mph.

There is a High Wind Warning up from late morning until this evening. It’s breezy to windy now, but out of the E/NE, which will switch to Southerly just before lunch time:

For Olympia South, the peak wind times will be around 12-2 p.m. with gusts around 50+ mph.

For the Central Sound, including Seattle and Tacoma, the peak wind times will be around 1 p.m.-3 p.m., with gusts also at least around 50 mph if not higher

For the North Sound around Everett, peak times will be around 2-4 p.m. with the same wind strength, around 50+ mph

For the Northwest Interior (north of Puget Sound), peak times will be around 3-5 p.m. with gusts that could reach 50-60 mph, if not 60+ mph

