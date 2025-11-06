Pinpoint Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorm risk in Western Washington

An area of low pressure remains offshore, and while a few showers are expected by morning, the coverage and intensity will be lower than what we experienced Wednesday night.

It will stay breezy, with wind gusts in the 20–30 mph range by daybreak and morning temperatures in the 40s to around 50.

More stormy weather is on the way, and Thursday is a Pinpoint Alert Day for heavy rain, the chance of thunderstorms, and another round of gusty winds.

By late morning, another band of showers with isolated thunderstorms will reach the coast and move inland through the afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe near the coast, but gusty winds are likely across the coast and the Olympic Peninsula, where gusts could top 40 mph. There are currently no wind advisories posted for the coast or northern waters, but that could change.

Coastal flooding of 2–3 feet above typical high tide levels is possible late Thursday morning through early afternoon in areas such as Westport. Near-shore waves over 20 feet will also run up onto Pacific beaches, contributing to erosion.

Around Puget Sound, the morning will be quieter, but heavier downpours will move inland during the afternoon and continue into the evening. The heaviest rainfall could lead to standing water and brief urban flooding, and the strongest showers may produce gusts of 30–45 mph. Rain will continue through Thursday evening before tapering off into Friday morning.

The Skokomish River in Mason County is in minor flood stage, and that is expected to continue into Friday before levels begin to fall.

Rain will taper across the region Friday, but not before another 1–2 inches falls along the coast, 0.50–1 inch across the interior lowlands, and 1–3 inches in the mountains.

By Friday night, most areas should dry out, setting up a partly to mostly cloudy—and mainly dry—weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. For the Seahawks game Sunday, temperatures should be in the upper 50s to around 60 at kickoff.

Some showers may return early next week, but no organized storm systems are expected through at least midweek.

