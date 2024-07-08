PinPoint Alert: Heat Advisory with possible triple digits in the South Sound

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Get ready for more heat and potentially, more record-high temperatures!

A Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday, which means our PinPoint Alert will continue through the same time.

We set a record in Seattle on Sunday at 93°, breaking the old record of 90°.

For Monday, the standing record is 95° and I have the forecast high at 94°.

We’ll be around the triple digits in the South Sound and in the 70s and 80s for the coast, where ocean air will slowly start to push our way, but not before one more hot day on Tuesday.

In the Cascades, it will be dry and warm and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for high fire danger through Tuesday, as the Heat Advisory for Western Washington has also been extended through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the last hot day and probably the hottest day inland for most of the area. The forecast high for Seattle is 95° with the standing record of 93° more than likely breaking. I expect more upper-90s and triple digit readings in the South Sound. It will be well over 100° in some parts of central and eastern Washington.

Cooler air will slowly start pushing in from the coast on Tuesday but there won’t be much relief until Wednesday or Thursday in the interior.

East of the Cascades, the most extreme heat could be Monday-Wednesday of next week with highs well over 100 degrees.

By Wednesday, most of the area will be back into the mid and upper-80s and then settling around the low-80s with sunshine for the rest of the week.

