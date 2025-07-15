PinPoint Alert: Heat advisory starts today

Expect much warmer temperatures today with some upper-level smoke and haze later in the day. Pinpoint Alert for tomorrow with low to mid-90s for areas around South Seattle. We’ll cool off a bit on Thursday and much more on Friday and into the weekend.

Happy Tuesday!

We have some pockets of low clouds over the Southwest Interior this morning, but otherwise we are mainly clear. Temps will heat up a lot today with light offshore or at least northerly wind and sunny skies. We’ll warm into the upper-80s and lower-90s. Some upper-level smoke and haze will filter in over the region later today, but shouldn’t impact air quality much, if at all.

There will be a PinPoint Alert for Wednesday with a Heat Advisory that starts today at 10 a.m. through Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low-90s in Seattle to the mid-90s in the South Sound. Late in the day and into Thursday, onshore wind will pick up and help to push any smoke and haze out, plus move cooler air in. Temps by Thursday will still be above average, but more like the mid and upper-80s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look very similar, with some morning low clouds and then afternoon sun. Highs will be in the upper-70s and lower-80s Friday, then low to mid-70s this weekend.

