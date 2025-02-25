PinPoint Alert Day: High winds knock out power, calmer skies expected

Happy Tuesday! It is a PinPoint Alert Day this morning with continued very strong wind, rain, and mountain snow. The weakening area of low pressure continues to move over the area this morning, with wind at or just past the peak.

We hit 70 mph at the coast last night near Hoquiam and at around 3 a.m. we hit 60 mph at Boeing Field and 52 mph at SEA. We just hit 53 mph in Tacoma with plenty of spots in the 20, 30, and 40 mph range. We’ll continue to have strong gusts for the next few hours, even if we are just past the week. For example, instead of 52 mph gusts, SEA may have 48 mph gusts, then easing further past about 7-9 a.m., into the upper-30 mph and lower-40 mph range.

By mid to late morning, most of the area will be at more normal windy levels. In the meantime, expect areas of rain, downed trees and branches, obstructed roads, power outages, and strong gusts.

The High Wind Warning and the Wind Advisory will stick around until 10 a.m.

This afternoon will be gusty to breezy with a Puget Sound Convergence Zone in King and Snohomish Counties. The rest of the area will see rain this morning and then fewer showers this afternoon with some sun breaks. The morning will absolutely be the busy part of the day, with much calmer weather this afternoon. There will be a lot of snow in the mountains today as well. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains, with snow and a rain-snow mix at Snoqualmie with 6-10″ in the Passes and far more at the Paradise Visitor Center.

From Wednesday through the end of the work week, the weather will be quiet with some clouds and sun and highs in the 50s to near 60. A chance of rain showers returns this weekend.

- Nick Allard, KIRO 7 PinPoint Meteorologist





©2025 Cox Media Group