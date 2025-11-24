Pinpoint Alert Day called for Tuesday due to mountain snow

KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists are watching some cooler temperatures and lower snow levels on Tuesday that could cause mountain pass travel issues during the afternoon and evening.

They have issued a Pinpoint Alert Day for Tuesday, warning pass travelers about potentially snowy travel through all the Cascades passes later in the day.

In the lowlands, rain will be consistent for most of the day Tuesday with snow levels starting around 2,500′ and then rising up to around 3,500′ by the evening and even higher overnight.

We’ll see around 2-5″ of snow with rain mixing in Tuesday afternoon and evening, and there could be some freezing rain over Snoqualmie Pass overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow levels will continue to rise Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though low-level wind may stay easterly and keep the lowest levels at or below freezing. That’s something we’ll watch closely. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s.

We’ll be drier to start on Wednesday, with most of the next system holding off until the evening hours. The next system will produce widespread rain into Thanksgiving Day, decreasing early on to scattered showers. It will be a little breezy as well, but not a windstorm.

We’ll still see some showers and above the passes snow levels for Friday, and then drier weather over the weekend for the return trip!

