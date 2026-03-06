Pink Toe Truck creator and Seattle towing industry Icon passes away

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle-area entrepreneur who built Lincoln Towing into a regional powerhouse and captured the city’s imagination with his whimsical Pink Toe Truck has died at 84.

Ed Lincoln passed peacefully on Monday, surrounded by family, according to a statement from Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.

Seattle entrepreneur captivated the city’s imagination

For decades, Lincoln and his wife Connie operated Lincoln Towing, transforming it from a small operation into one of the most recognized towing companies in the Pacific Northwest. But it was his marketing stunt — a tow truck shaped like a giant pink foot — that cemented his place in Seattle pop culture.

The Pink Toe Truck became a beloved fixture at parades throughout the region, delighting children and adults alike. Lincoln treasured the smiles it inspired and took pride in its status as a Seattle landmark.

“Ed never met a stranger,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He made it his mission to spread smiles and kindness to everyone he encountered.”

Those who crossed paths with Lincoln often left with a Pink Toe keychain, a “fun meter,” or a hug. Industry colleagues remembered him as generous with his time and knowledge.

“Early in my towing career, Ed invited me to tour his business, followed by dinner and a stay over at his and Connie’s home,” Greg Shaw of P&K Towing in the Tri-Cities wrote in an online tribute. “We spent time discussing the ins and outs of running a towing service. It was treasured times.”

Lincoln served in the United States Army and Air Force before launching his business career. Beyond Lincoln Towing, he founded Lincoln Corvettes, Lincoln Transport, and Wild West Mustang Ranch.

In 2010, he published a memoir, “Life Through the Rearview Mirror,” sharing stories and reflections from his life in business.

His family said Lincoln and his wife were passionate about elevating the public perception of the towing industry and created a workplace culture where employees were treated like family.

“Ed Lincoln was my husband’s boss and owner of the company we met at,” Anne Carl wrote in an online guest book. “He encouraged our successes and pushed my husband forward to be the 30-plus-year tow operator he is today.”

Survived By His Loving Family And Descendants

Lincoln is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie; daughters Wendy and Katrina; sons-in-law Keith and Mark; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 29 at Timberlake Church in Redmond.

